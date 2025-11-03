President Ilham Aliyev: Funding for science in Azerbaijan has more than doubled over the past decade
Domestic policy
- 03 November, 2025
- 13:56
"Funding allocated to science in Azerbaijan has increased more than twofold over the last ten years," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the conference dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Report informs.
"During my presidency, attention to the development of Azerbaijani science has been consistently aligned with the policy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Numerous steps have been taken," the head of state added.
Latest News
15:06
Serbian Chief of General Staff to attend victory parade in Baku – EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
15:01
Ambassador: Ukraine, Azerbaijan expand collaboration in healthcareForeign policy
14:52
Over 7,000 hectares of land cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated areasIncident
14:38
Video
AnewZ airs special report on danger of landmines and lives they live behindMedia
14:23
Militants attack police vehicle in Pakistan: 6 cops injuredOther countries
14:19
President of Azerbaijan: We already export military products to many countriesPolitics
14:17
President: The return of Azerbaijanis to present-day Armenia should not frighten the Armenian people and stateDomestic policy
14:14
Android's market share down in Azerbaijan for fourth consecutive monthICT
14:07