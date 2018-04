Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ 2017 was declared a Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said addressing a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, dedicated to the socio-economic results of 2016 and tasks ahead.

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12-22.

Almost 6 000 athletes from 57 countries will fight in 21 types of sports.