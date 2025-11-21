President Ilham Aliyev: Currently, the media environment is affected by rapid transformations

"Currently, the media environment is affected by rapid transformations. It is regrettable that there is a never-ending rise of disinformation, fake news, hybrid threats, deepfakes, AI misuse, and other manipulation cases in global information space," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the D-8 Media Forum on Fostering Dialogue, Collaboration, and Regional Cohesion, Report informs.

"Besides having a serious impact on the countries" image and their internal life, these factors damage the international stability as a whole, and undermine the confidence among countries. This is why one of primordial tasks of D-8 Media Forum is to form a credible collaboration between media institutions of member countries to build a just, impartial, non-biased and responsible information space," the head of state added.