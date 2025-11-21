Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum

    President Ilham Aliyev: Currently, the media environment is affected by rapid transformations

    Domestic policy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 11:08
    President Ilham Aliyev: Currently, the media environment is affected by rapid transformations

    "Currently, the media environment is affected by rapid transformations. It is regrettable that there is a never-ending rise of disinformation, fake news, hybrid threats, deepfakes, AI misuse, and other manipulation cases in global information space," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the D-8 Media Forum on Fostering Dialogue, Collaboration, and Regional Cohesion, Report informs.

    "Besides having a serious impact on the countries" image and their internal life, these factors damage the international stability as a whole, and undermine the confidence among countries. This is why one of primordial tasks of D-8 Media Forum is to form a credible collaboration between media institutions of member countries to build a just, impartial, non-biased and responsible information space," the head of state added.

    D-8 D-8 Media Forum Ilham Aliyev
    Prezident: Hazırda media mühiti sürətli transformasiyaya məruz qalır
    Ильхам Алиев: В настоящее время медиасреда стремительно трансформируется

    Latest News

    16:03

    Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strike

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Netherlands

    Energy
    15:47
    Photo

    ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    15:46
    Photo

    Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

    Business
    15:15

    6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    15:06

    Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on Armenia

    Foreign policy
    14:48

    Minister: Two‑thirds of Azerbaijan's consolidated revenues now free from oil

    Finance
    All News Feed