    President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting of Cabinet of Ministers

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 10, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers devoted to results of socioeconomic development in 2016 and the challenges ahead.

    Report informs, the head of state has delivered an opening speech at the meeting.

    Then, Kamal Abdullayev, State Adviser on International Affairs on Issues of Multiculturalism and Religion, Firudin Nabiyev Chairman of the State Migration Service, and Inan Karimov, Chairman of State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan have made speech at the event.

    Then, President Ilham Aliyev has delivered a closing speech.

