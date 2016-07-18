​President Ilham Aliyev: Development of sport in Azerbaijan testifies for our general development

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Development of sport in Azerbaijan testifies for our general development."

Report informs, Development of sport in Azerbaijan testifies for our general development, President of Azerbaijan, President of National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev stated at the ceremony to see off Azerbaijani athletes who will compete at 31st Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Noting the country will be represented by 56 sportsmen at the Olympic Games, the Head of State said this was more than the past year. The President expressed confidence that Azerbaijani sportsmen would do their best and vie for worthy achievements. “In the last four years, the country’s sportsmen had always succeeded in the international competitions, in the world and European championships, and returned with great triumphs to the Motherland”, the Head of State underlined.

Azerbaijan is known in the world as a sporting nation today, the President said. “The world sports community know and accepts it. We pursue expedient policy in connection with sports, the Olympic Movement in Azerbaijan. All organizations governing sports are working hard. The National Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, federations, societies, clubs – in other words, sport in Azerbaijan is developing well and the state policy is conducted at a high level,” he said. “The states’ sports policy has become a social factor among the Azerbaijani society. Today, the sportsmen are respectful and worthy people in our country. The number of people who regularly take part in sport is rising, the reason of which is successes of sportsmen and the state care for them."