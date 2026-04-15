Pashinyan says prospects for Armenia improved after peace deal with Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Armenia's future has become more predictable thanks to the peace process with Azerbaijan, Report informs.

According to Armenian media, Pashinyan made the remarks during a speech in parliament on Wednesday.

"Today, the prospects of our state are more defined than ever, primarily due to the peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan established on August 8, 2025, in Washington, DC, with the support of Donald Trump," he said.

Pashinyan noted that the country expects "major and historic events" in the near future, including the implementation of the TRIPP project, as well as the signing and ratification of a peace and interstate relations agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He added that Armenia is entering the implementation phase of the TRIPP project, emphasizing that despite the complex international environment, the governments of the United States, Armenia, and Azerbaijan consider the restoration of regional communications and the implementation of the project a priority.