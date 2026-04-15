Azerbaijan becomes top oil supplier to Czech Republic

Azerbaijan was the leading supplier of oil to the Czech Republic in 2025, according to the Czech publication České noviny, Report informs.

Azerbaijani oil accounted for more than 42% of the country's total oil imports. In 2025, the Czech Republic imported 2.9 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan, marking a 10% increase compared to the previous year. The update noted that Azerbaijan has been steadily increasing its share in Czech oil imports in recent years.

Overall, the Czech Republic imported more than 6.85 million tons of oil in 2025, up 5.5% from 2024.

Meanwhile, the share of Russian oil dropped to 7.7% last year. The Czech Republic also increased imports from Norway, Kazakhstan, and Saudi Arabia.

According to the publication, the rise in imports from these countries is linked to expanded capacity of the Transalpine Pipeline and supply issues affecting the Druzhba pipeline.