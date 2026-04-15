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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan becomes top oil supplier to Czech Republic

    Energy
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 16:50
    Azerbaijan becomes top oil supplier to Czech Republic

    Azerbaijan was the leading supplier of oil to the Czech Republic in 2025, according to the Czech publication České noviny, Report informs.

    Azerbaijani oil accounted for more than 42% of the country's total oil imports. In 2025, the Czech Republic imported 2.9 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan, marking a 10% increase compared to the previous year. The update noted that Azerbaijan has been steadily increasing its share in Czech oil imports in recent years.

    Overall, the Czech Republic imported more than 6.85 million tons of oil in 2025, up 5.5% from 2024.

    Meanwhile, the share of Russian oil dropped to 7.7% last year. The Czech Republic also increased imports from Norway, Kazakhstan, and Saudi Arabia.

    According to the publication, the rise in imports from these countries is linked to expanded capacity of the Transalpine Pipeline and supply issues affecting the Druzhba pipeline.

    Azerbaijan Czechia oil imports
    Azərbaycan ötən il Çexiyanın əsas neft tədarükçüsü olub
    Азербайджан в 2025 году стал главным поставщиком нефти в Чехию

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