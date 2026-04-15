Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Baghaei: US statements about risks of Iran's nuclear program - pretext for putting pressure on Tehran

    Other countries
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 16:43
    Baghaei: US statements about risks of Iran's nuclear program - pretext for putting pressure on Tehran

    Information about the destruction of Iran's nuclear program by US forces are untrue, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, Report informs.

    Baghaei emphasized that all US statements about the threat posed by Iran's nuclear program are viewed in Tehran as a pretext to exert pressure on the country.

    He emphasized that Iran has no intention of abandoning its nuclear program.

    "Iran's nuclear rights are not subject to revision or concessions, and the circulating assumptions [about its dangers] are baseless," Baghaei said.

    According to him, Tehran's right to use nuclear energy is enshrined in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and cannot be limited.

    The Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that Iran's nuclear program has been "repeatedly verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency" (IAEA), and therefore the claim that Iran is technologically ready to create nuclear weapons within weeks or months "is also untrue."

    Esmaeil Baghaei International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Escalation in Middle East
    Bəqai: İranın nüvə proqramının ABŞ tərəfindən məhv edilməsi xəbəri həqiqətə uyğun deyil
    Багаи: Заявления США о рисках ядерной программы Ирана - предлог для оказания давления на Тегеран

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