Information about the destruction of Iran's nuclear program by US forces are untrue, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, Report informs.

Baghaei emphasized that all US statements about the threat posed by Iran's nuclear program are viewed in Tehran as a pretext to exert pressure on the country.

He emphasized that Iran has no intention of abandoning its nuclear program.

"Iran's nuclear rights are not subject to revision or concessions, and the circulating assumptions [about its dangers] are baseless," Baghaei said.

According to him, Tehran's right to use nuclear energy is enshrined in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and cannot be limited.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that Iran's nuclear program has been "repeatedly verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency" (IAEA), and therefore the claim that Iran is technologically ready to create nuclear weapons within weeks or months "is also untrue."