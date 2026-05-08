Political consultations held between Azerbaijan and Chile

The 2nd round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Chile was held in the city of Santiago, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan MFA.

The consultations took place on May 6-7 within the framework of the visit of Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov to Chile.

The delegations were headed by Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov on the Azerbaijani side and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Patricio Torres on the Chilean side.

During the consultations, the current state and development prospects of relations between the two countries in political, economic, humanitarian, energy, cultural, tourism and other fields were discussed. In particular, mutual support was expressed for establishing cooperation between the relevant institutions of the two countries with the aim of promoting trade, business and investments.

At the end, a Memorandum of Understanding on academic cooperation between ADA University and Chile's Andrés Bello Diplomatic Academy was signed between the parties.

Subsequently, the Azerbaijani delegation met with Chile's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Economic Affairs Paula Estévez Weinstein. During the discussions held, the parties once again reviewed the opportunities for promoting economic and trade relations between the two countries and noted the importance of implementing joint initiatives in this direction.

The delegation from Azerbaijan also held meetings with Vice President (Deputy Chairman) of the Senate of the National Congress of Chile Iván Moreira and President of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Senate of the National Congress of Chile Manuel José Ossandón, the new chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Senate of the National Congress of Chile, Senator Rojo Edwards, and new members of the Friendship Group.

During the discussions held, mutual support was expressed for promoting parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries and developing cooperation in bilateral and international platforms within this framework.

Within the framework of the visit, Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov delivered a presentation titled "Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy" at the Andrés Bello Diplomatic Academy.