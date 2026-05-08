Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Political consultations held between Azerbaijan and Chile

    Foreign policy
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 12:03
    Political consultations held between Azerbaijan and Chile

    The 2nd round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Chile was held in the city of Santiago, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan MFA.

    The consultations took place on May 6-7 within the framework of the visit of Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov to Chile.

    The delegations were headed by Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov on the Azerbaijani side and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Patricio Torres on the Chilean side.

    During the consultations, the current state and development prospects of relations between the two countries in political, economic, humanitarian, energy, cultural, tourism and other fields were discussed. In particular, mutual support was expressed for establishing cooperation between the relevant institutions of the two countries with the aim of promoting trade, business and investments.

    At the end, a Memorandum of Understanding on academic cooperation between ADA University and Chile's Andrés Bello Diplomatic Academy was signed between the parties.

    Subsequently, the Azerbaijani delegation met with Chile's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Economic Affairs Paula Estévez Weinstein. During the discussions held, the parties once again reviewed the opportunities for promoting economic and trade relations between the two countries and noted the importance of implementing joint initiatives in this direction.

    The delegation from Azerbaijan also held meetings with Vice President (Deputy Chairman) of the Senate of the National Congress of Chile Iván Moreira and President of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Senate of the National Congress of Chile Manuel José Ossandón, the new chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Senate of the National Congress of Chile, Senator Rojo Edwards, and new members of the Friendship Group.

    During the discussions held, mutual support was expressed for promoting parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries and developing cooperation in bilateral and international platforms within this framework.

    Within the framework of the visit, Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov delivered a presentation titled "Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy" at the Andrés Bello Diplomatic Academy.

    Political consultations held between Azerbaijan and Chile
    Political consultations held between Azerbaijan and Chile
    Political consultations held between Azerbaijan and Chile
    Political consultations held between Azerbaijan and Chile
    Political consultations held between Azerbaijan and Chile

    Elnur Mammadov Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Chile
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Çili arasında siyasi məsləhətləşmələr aparılıb
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Чили провели политконсультации

    Latest News

    12:36

    Pinevich: Belarus to be represented at high level at WUF13

    Foreign policy
    12:36

    Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli: Human factor key in combating financial crimes

    Finance
    12:27
    Photo

    Charity event held in Beijing on birthday of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    12:24
    Photo

    Event held at Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office for Heydar Aliyev's 103rd anniversary

    Domestic policy
    12:13

    Dmitry Pinevich: Azerbaijan, Belarus increased mutual food supplies by 1.5 times

    Business
    12:13

    Zaur Fatizada: Azerbaijan using AI to fight financial crime

    Finance
    12:10
    Video

    The Odin Code: Swedish director exploring Scandinavia's connection to Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    12:06
    Photo

    Azerbaijan entrusted to represent 42 nations at UN Migration Forum

    Foreign policy
    12:03
    Photo

    Political consultations held between Azerbaijan and Chile

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed