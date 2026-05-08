Azerbaijan entrusted to represent 42 nations at UN Migration Forum

On the third day of the second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF), a plenary meeting was held at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York, Report informs, citing the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, attended by senior representatives of UN member states responsible for migration issues, statements were delivered.

Azerbaijan actively participated in the preparation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) from its initial stage and joined the document in 2018. As a result of the work carried out in the subsequent years to implement this international document, Azerbaijan was included in the Champion Countries Initiative of the UN Network on Migration and has held this status for nearly five years.

This year, Azerbaijan was elected as the co-chair of the Initiative, further affirming the country's recognition as a reliable partner in global migration management. As a clear demonstration of this trust, Azerbaijan was entrusted with delivering a joint statement on behalf of the Champion Countries Initiative, which unites 42 countries, at the current IMRF.

Speaking on behalf of the states within the Initiative, Vusal Huseynov, Head of Azerbaijan's State Migration Service, emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between states to address global challenges in the migration field. He also highlighted the promotion of the GCM and key issues that need to be addressed in this regard.

Later, Huseynov delivered a national statement, outlining the activities implemented by Azerbaijan in the field of migration at various levels since the first IMRF held in 2022, as well as the priority issues in this area. He also underscored Azerbaijan's contributions at the national, regional, and international levels to the implementation of the GCM.

At the end of the plenary meeting, a Progress Declaration is expected to be adopted by the UN Member States.

In addition, Huseynov met with Ugochi Daniels, Deputy Director-General of the International Organization for Migration. During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the mutually beneficial cooperation between the organization and Azerbaijan.

The official informed about the measures planned to be implemented within Azerbaijan's co-chairmanship of the Champion Countries Initiative for 2026. The meeting also included an exchange of views on the joint activities planned within the World Urban Forum to be held in Azerbaijan.