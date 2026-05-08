Operations halted at 13 Russian airports after drone strike
Region
- 08 May, 2026
- 11:53
Thirteen airports in southern Russia have suspended operations following a strike by a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone on the administrative building of Aeronautics, according to the country's Ministry of Transport, Report informs via Russian media outlets.
"The activity of the regional center in Rostov, which manages air traffic in southern Russia, has been temporarily adjusted due to Ukrainian drones hitting the administrative building of the Southern Russia Aeronautics branch," reads the statement.
The ministry added that the staff of the Southern Russia Aeronautics branch are safe, and an assessment of the equipment's operational capacity is currently underway.
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