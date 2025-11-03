President Ilham Aliyev: Artificial intelligence is now an integral part of countries' future development
- 03 November, 2025
- 13:59
"Artificial intelligence. Ten years ago, no one even talked about it; there wasn't even such a term. Today, it is an inseparable part of countries" future development," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the conference dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Report informs.
"The development of artificial intelligence in Azerbaijan, as well as its application in daily life, the economy, and technological progress, is now a reality," the head of state added, emphasizing that "we expect the active participation of Azerbaijani scientists in this field."
