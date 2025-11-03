Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    President: I am confident that Azerbaijani scientists will continue to contribute to the successful development of our country

    Domestic policy
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 13:53
    President: I am confident that Azerbaijani scientists will continue to contribute to the successful development of our country

    "I am confident that the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and Azerbaijani scientists will continue to contribute to the successful development of our country," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Report informs.

    The head of state emphasized: "The Academy has come a long way over 80 years and has played a leading role in the development of science in Azerbaijan."

    Ilham Aliyev ANAS
    Prezident: Əminəm ki, Azərbaycan alimləri bundan sonra da ölkəmizin uğurlu inkişafına öz töhfələrini verəcəklər
    Ильхам Алиев: Уверен, что азербайджанские ученые и впредь будут вносить вклад в развитие нашей страны

