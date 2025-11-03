President: I am confident that Azerbaijani scientists will continue to contribute to the successful development of our country
Domestic policy
- 03 November, 2025
- 13:53
"I am confident that the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and Azerbaijani scientists will continue to contribute to the successful development of our country," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Report informs.
The head of state emphasized: "The Academy has come a long way over 80 years and has played a leading role in the development of science in Azerbaijan."
