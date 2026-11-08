Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    President: By Armenian leadership's own admission, there were nearly 12,000 deserters in Armenian army

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 12:39
    President: By Armenian leadership's own admission, there were nearly 12,000 deserters in Armenian army

    The Armenian side had become so arrogant that it constantly threatened Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a message to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Victory Day, delivered in Khankendi, according to Report.

    "It threatened us with a 'new war for new territories' and attempted to insult our dignity with the words, 'Garabagh is Armenia, and period.' We answered them on the battlefield, and everyone clearly saw who was who. Not a single person fled or deserted from the Azerbaijani Army. However, by the Armenian leadership's own admission, there were nearly 12,000 deserters in the Armenian army. This clearly shows the difference. Azerbaijan secured complete superiority on the battlefield, and on November 8 – the day we celebrate Victory Day – the liberation of Shusha effectively decided the outcome of the Second Garabagh War. One day later, on the night of November 9–10, Armenia signed the act of capitulation," the head of state said.

    He noted that at that time, Azerbaijan also issued statements in response to the inappropriate remarks made by the Armenian leadership.

    "I stated that 'Garabagh is Azerbaijan, and exclamation mark.' We placed that exclamation mark right here in Khankendi on September 20, 2023. The one-day anti-terror operation completely paralyzed the 15,000-strong occupation force of the Armenian army. As a result of this highly precise and professionally executed military operation, Armenia was forced to surrender for the second time," President Aliyev said.

    Ilham Aliyev November 8 – Victory Day
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti: Ermənistan rəhbərliyinin etirafına görə, onların ordusunda 12 minə yaxın fərari olub
    Азербайджанский лидер: Руководство Армении признало наличие около 12 тыс. дезертиров в армии
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