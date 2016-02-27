President awards employees of State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture - LIST

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order 'On awarding the employees of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture'.
Report informs, in accordance with the document, in regard with 10th anniversary of the establishment of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, below-mentioned persons have been awarded for services in the development of building complex:
'Taraggi' (Progress) Medal
Abdullayev Khalil Mustafa
Bayramov Anar Farhad
Jafarova Rahila Aliabbas
Hajiyeva Sevinj Valeh
Guliyev Tofig Muslum
'For Distinguished Public Service' Medal
Babayev Zahid Sabir
Bunyatova Parvana Fatulla
Mammadov Ramiz Mammad
Mammadova Hava Mustafa
Mammadova Sevda Malik
