During the occupation, Armenia did nothing but plunder Azerbaijan's natural resources, cut down forests, and illegally exploit mines, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a message to Azerbaijani people, according to Report.

"We, by contrast, are building cities from scratch," the head of state said.

"Today, we are building and creating in liberated Garabagh. Today, we, the owners of these lands, are showing the whole world that this is our land. This is because we are a constructive and creative nation. During the occupation, Armenia did nothing but plunder our natural resources, cut down our forests, and illegally exploit our mines. We, by contrast, are building cities from scratch," he noted.

The head of state added that during the occupation, all our cities and villages were razed to the ground.

"This was an unprecedented act of barbarism. Armenia destroyed and desecrated our historical monuments and mosques. Now, large-scale construction efforts are underway, and the Great Return Program is being implemented. Already, 97,000 people live, study, and work in the liberated territories, and every month we witness the return of former displaced persons to their native lands," President Aliyev said.