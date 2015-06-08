President Aliyev attended the opening of link roads and a pedestrian underpass - PHOTO

Bakı. 8 İyun. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva and daughter Leyla Aliyeva have attended the opening of link roads on the 4th-6th km of Baku-Alat-Qazakh-Georgia and state border highway and a pedestrian underpass in Bayil Boulevard.

Transport Minister Ziya Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical indicators of the road. The link roads and the pedestrian underpass were constructed by Azvirt LLC.

The total length of the link roads is 6630 metres.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the new pedestrian underpass here.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed about the technical indicators of the underpass, which is 226 metres in length, 4 metres in height and 8 metres in width. It has four exits, and eight escalators.

There is also a special installation for the disabled persons.