Preparations are ongoing in Azerbaijan's Khankandi for the event to be held on September 20 in connection with the City Day of Khankandi, Khojaly, Khojavand, and Aghdara, the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankandi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts said, Report informs.

It is noted that a concert program is planned to be held in Khankandi on September 20 in connection with the City Day. Currently, appropriate preparatory and organizational work is being carried out in the city to organize the event at a high level.

An order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on September 18, 2024, established the annual celebration of September 20 as the City Day of Khankandi, Khojaly, Khojavand, and Aghdara.

September 20 is also celebrated in Azerbaijan as State Sovereignty Day. The corresponding order was signed by President Ilham Aliyev on September 19, 2024.