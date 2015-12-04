Penalties increased for violation of requirements on coastal areas of Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea

Baku. 4 December.REPORT.AZ/ Penalties are increased for violation of requirements on coastal lands of 20-50 meters strips of Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea (lake).

Report informs, amendments to Administrative Offences Code are offered regarding this issue.

In accordance with draft discussed in today's session of Milli Majlis Agrarian Policy Committee, physical persons will be fined in the amount of 3000 manats (currently 15-20 AZN), officials 7000 (30-50 AZN), legal persons 35 000 (100-150 AZN) for enclosing plot of lands by fencing or other ways or constricting motion to coast without permission of relevant executive power.

In accordance another change, if such actions committed again by persons having administrative penalty, physical persons will be fined in the amount of 5000 (currently 25-35 AZN), officials 10 000 (60-80 AZN), legal persons 50 000 manats (150-250 AZN).

Draft recommended to Milli Majlis plenary session.