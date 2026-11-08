Azerbaijan's victories, achieved despite opposition from major powers, have set a new precedent in the world, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X, according to Report.

"We proudly mark the sixth anniversary of our historic Victory, achieved thanks to the decisive leadership of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the heroism of our army and the unwavering unity of our people," the minister noted.

He said that the Victory, which culminated in the liberation of Shusha, resulted in the full restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty.

"These victories, achieved despite opposition from major powers, have set a new precedent in the world and demonstrated the will of our people and the strength of our state.

"Happy Victory Day!" Shahbazov wrote.