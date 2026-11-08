Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Parviz Shahbazov: Azerbaijan's victories demonstrated the will of its people and the strength of the state

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 10:01
    Parviz Shahbazov: Azerbaijan's victories demonstrated the will of its people and the strength of the state

    Azerbaijan's victories, achieved despite opposition from major powers, have set a new precedent in the world, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "We proudly mark the sixth anniversary of our historic Victory, achieved thanks to the decisive leadership of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the heroism of our army and the unwavering unity of our people," the minister noted.

    He said that the Victory, which culminated in the liberation of Shusha, resulted in the full restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty.

    "These victories, achieved despite opposition from major powers, have set a new precedent in the world and demonstrated the will of our people and the strength of our state.

    "Happy Victory Day!" Shahbazov wrote.

    Parviz Shahbazov November 8 – Victory Day
    Pərviz Şahbazov: Böyük güclərin müqaviməti fonunda qazanılan Zəfər dünyada yeni presedent yaradıb
    Пярвиз Шахбазов: Победы Азербайджана продемонстрировали волю народа и мощь государства
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