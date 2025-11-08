Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Participant of First Karabakh War: I came from Fuzuli to watch the military parade

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 12:04
    Participant of First Karabakh War: I came from Fuzuli to watch the military parade

    A participant of the First Karabakh War, 59-year-old chess teacher from Fuzuli, Ramiz Jannataliev, came to Baku to watch the military parade dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Great Victory.

    Ramiz Jannataliyev told Report that he served as a scout during the war.

    "This parade has great significance for our country. I am overwhelmed with joy. We honor the memory of the martyrs who gave us this victory and wish health to our veterans. I thank the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev," he said.

    veteran Patriotic War Military Parade Path to Victory
    Füzuli sakini: Səhər saat 6-dan ayaq üstdəyəm, sevincdən gözümə yuxu getməyib
    Участник I Карабахской войны: Я приехал из Физули посмотреть военный парад

    Latest News

    12:51

    NATO continues to select candidate for position of special rep for Caucasus & Central Asia - EXCLUSIVE

    Region
    12:49
    Photo

    UAE Deputy PM arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:42

    Azeri Light crude rises to $65.1 per barrel

    Energy
    12:40

    Azerbaijan's Victory Museum to open to visitors starting tomorrow

    Domestic policy
    12:33
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend Victory Museum opening in Baku

    Domestic policy
    12:22

    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in Buenos Aires

    Foreign policy
    12:20
    Photo

    Baku residents celebrating fifth anniversary of Victory Day

    Domestic policy
    12:20
    Photo

    Ministry: Nearly 600 residents employed in Azerbaijan's Shusha

    Social security
    12:19
    Photo

    Shusha hosting series of events on November 8 – Victory Day

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed