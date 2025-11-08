Participant of First Karabakh War: I came from Fuzuli to watch the military parade

A participant of the First Karabakh War, 59-year-old chess teacher from Fuzuli, Ramiz Jannataliev, came to Baku to watch the military parade dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Great Victory.

Ramiz Jannataliyev told Report that he served as a scout during the war.

"This parade has great significance for our country. I am overwhelmed with joy. We honor the memory of the martyrs who gave us this victory and wish health to our veterans. I thank the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev," he said.