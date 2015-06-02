Parliament elections in Azerbaijan to be held on November 1

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ This year will be held the elections to Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Report informs, in accordance with the paragraph No.2 of the Article 84 of the Azerbaijani Constitution, the elections of Milli Mejlis's each calling are held on the first Sunday of November.

The first Sunday of the November in 2015 falls on the first day of the month. Therefore, the elections to the parliament will be held on November 1.

The media and public relations department of the Central Election Commission (CEC) said to Report, after the appointment of official elections to the Milli Mejlis, CEC's meeting will be held and appropriate decision will be made.