Bahar Muradova: Azerbaijan ensures human rights and freedoms

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The state independence of Azerbaijan is forever and irreversible. After gaining independence, the country has ensured human rights and freedoms. We have left all the difficulties in this regard behind. Now, the country is among the developed countries."

Report informs, this was stated by Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova at the parliamentary hearing linked to 18 June, The Human Rights Day in Azerbaijan Republic.

She said that there is a legal framework on human rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan: "Azerbaijan has a unique experience in this field. Establishing of the Institute of Ombudsman is an important issue. Elmira Suleymanova has headed the Ombudsman's Office since 2001. She has taken some important steps in this direction. Of course, protection of human rights depends on a legislative base. Azerbaijan has been provided everything in this area. The courts are ensuring these rights are also in the interests of the state."