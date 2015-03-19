Pardon decree of Azerbaijani President being carried out

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ A decree "On pardoning a number of sentenced persons" signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev began to be carried out. Report informs, the decree involves a total of 101 people. The decree was signed after considering the appeals of a number of prisoners, their family members, the Commissioner for Human Rights, the human rights organizations addressed to the President of Azerbaijan and taking into account the personality, health status, marital status of prisoners, their behaviour while serving their sentence and proceeding from the principles of humanism, on the base of paragraph 22 of the Article 109 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

Well-known persons, including the executive director of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Center (EMDS) Bashir Suleymanli and a member of the "Nida" Civil Movement Orkhan Eyyubzade are also among those who were pardoned.