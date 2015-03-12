​Pakistani President: Bilateral relations with Azerbaijan will continue to strenghten

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan get stronger day by day. Our joint efforts on development of bilateral cooperation, our contribution to the peace and development at the international and regional levels will be even more dynamic in the next few years."

Report informs, Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain spoke after the ceremony of signing Azerbaijani-Pakistani agreements on March 11.

The speech of the Pakistani President:

Honorable Ministers, members of press, ladies and gentlemen!

I am very glad to be here today at the invitation of my brother, President Ilham Aliyev. We discussed our bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with their level. We came to an agreement on measures to continue our sincere relations in the future. We also had a very useful and fruitful exchange of views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Mr. President, the contribution of your father and great leader of the Azerbaijani people, the late President Heydar Aliyev to the development of Azerbaijan and his views regarding stimulation of relations between our countries are deeply admired by the Pakistani people. The policy of Azerbaijani government implemented under the leadership of my brother, President Ilham Aliyev is a strong indication of realization his genial father's views. Under your wise leadership, Azerbaijan has taken a worthy place in the international arena. Unprecedented progress of Azerbaijan in the last 10 years can serve as an example for many developing countries. Pakistan perceives the development and progress of Azerbaijan as our development and progress.

I also shared with my brother Ilham Aliyev my thoughts about a new historical stage of the Pakistani-Afghan relations, started by us and the intensification of multilateral dialogue on political issue, security, counter-terrorism, trade and economy. We work very closely with Azerbaijan in international forum related to reforms in the UN Security Council. We believe that this reform should be detailed and based on consensus. Membership in the UN should not be limited by close national interests.

I pray for the development of fraternal Azerbaijan. Long live Pakistan-Azerbaijan friendship! Long live Pakistan-Azerbaijan brotherhood! Thank you.