PA representative meets with members of Public Council under ANAMA

The head of the NGO Affairs Sector of the Department of Work with NGOs and Communication of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Tural Aliyev, met with members of the Public Council under the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

Report informs that the First Deputy Chairman of the Board of ANAMA Shamil Rzayev provided information about the members of the Council in its new composition.

At the meeting, Public Council members expressed their opinions and suggestions, relevant notes were taken, and questions were answered.