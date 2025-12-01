Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Over 6,000 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands last month

    Domestic policy
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 13:33
    Over 6,000 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands last month

    The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) issued monthly information about humanitarian demining operations carried out in the liberated territories, Report informs.

    Thus, 208 anti-tank mines, 575 anti-personnel mines, and 6,510 pieces of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized in November 2025.

    Also, 6,432.9 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

    Demining operations were executed by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service (SBS), and four private companies.

