Over 5,700 explosive items cleared in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

From October 20 to 26, a total of 83 anti-tank mines, 143 anti-personnel mines, and 5,498 pieces of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

According to the agency, 1,644.6 hectares of land were cleared of mines during the reporting period.

The mine clearance operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies across the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as in the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.