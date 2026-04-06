Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Over 2,200 explosives cleared in Azerbaijan in one week

    Domestic policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 13:26
    Over 2,200 explosives cleared in Azerbaijan in one week

    More than 2,200 pieces of unexploded ordnance have been discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories over the past week, according to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), cited by Report.

    The agency said between March 30 and April 5, a total of 34 anti-tank mines, 83 anti-personnel mines, and 2,254 unexploded ordnance items were identified and disposed of.

    In addition, 2,278.1 hectares of land were cleared of mines and other explosive remnants of war.

    Mine clearance operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies.

    The operations took place across several regions, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as in the recently liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.

    ANAMA Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Ötən həftə 2278 hektar ərazi minalardan təmizlənib
    ANAMA: На освобожденных территориях за неделю от мин очищено более 2,2 тыс. га территории

    Latest News

    20:59
    Video

    Erdogan: Hormuz closure caused oil, gas prices in Europe to rise sharply

    Region
    20:46

    Trump says, ‘If it were up to me, I take the oil'

    Other countries
    20:32
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Georgia

    Foreign policy
    20:15

    Botchorishvili: Tbilisi expects to further strengthen its partnership with Baku

    Foreign policy
    19:53

    IDF strikes three Tehran airports

    Other countries
    19:35

    Iran rejects latest ceasefire proposal as Trump deadline approaches

    Other countries
    19:20
    Photo

    Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's President

    Foreign policy
    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    18:48
    Photo

    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed