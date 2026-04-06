Over 2,200 explosives cleared in Azerbaijan in one week

More than 2,200 pieces of unexploded ordnance have been discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories over the past week, according to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), cited by Report.

The agency said between March 30 and April 5, a total of 34 anti-tank mines, 83 anti-personnel mines, and 2,254 unexploded ordnance items were identified and disposed of.

In addition, 2,278.1 hectares of land were cleared of mines and other explosive remnants of war.

Mine clearance operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies.

The operations took place across several regions, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as in the recently liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.