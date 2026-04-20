Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Over 1,455 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan last week, ANAMA says

    Domestic policy
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 14:06
    Over 1,455 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan last week, ANAMA says

    From April 13 through 19, 17 anti-tank mines, 62 anti-personnel mines, and 460 pieces of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized, according to the weekly update of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on humanitarian demining operations carried out in the liberated territories, Report informs.

    ANAMA says that 1,455 hectares of territory have been cleared of mines.

    Demining operations have been carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service (SBS), and four private companies in the territories of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as in the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili of the Gazakh district, which were liberated from occupation.

    ANAMA Azerbaijan's liberated territories demining operations
    Ötən həftə 1455,4 hektar ərazi minalardan təmizlənib
    ANAMA: На освобожденных территориях за неделю от мин очищено 1455,4 га

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