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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Over 1,000 mines and unexploded ordnance neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Domestic policy
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 15:36
    Over 1,000 mines and unexploded ordnance neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    From September 14 through 20, 65 anti-tank mines, 204 anti-personnel mines, and 745 pieces other explosive ordnance were detected and neutralized in the liberated territories, the Azerbaijan National Agency Mine Action (ANAMA) said in its weekly report on humanitarian mine clearance operations carried out in the liberated territories.

    According to Report, 1,840.3 hectares of territory were cleared of mines during the period.

    It should be noted that mine clearance operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, five local organizations, and one NGO in the territories of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as in the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.

    Ötən həftə 1840,3 ha ərazi minalardan təmizlənib
    ANAMA: За неделю от мин очищено свыше 1840 гектаров территории

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