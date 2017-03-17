Ogtay Asadov: Azerbaijan's economy suffered a little bit

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The global uncertainty continues. However, as a result of the works carried out by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, national economy suffered little damage. Azerbaijan has preserved attractiveness for investment also in 2016 as a result of the works implemented".

Report informs, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov said at today's session during discussion of the Cabinet of Ministers report on activities in 2016.

He said that the government has carefully examined the proposals of MPs made during the last year's report to Milli Majlis: "Works have been carried out regarding nearly 50 proposals, relevant detailed information presented to the parliament".