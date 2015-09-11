New Azerbaijan Party comments on non-participation of National Council in elections

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Structure, which is called the National Council does not exist. More than 50 political parties have been registered in Azerbaijan. Most of them have decided to participate in the parliamentary elections and the persons representing these parties have already put forward their candidacy for the member of Azerbaijani Parliament."

Report was told bySiyavush Novruzov, deputy executive secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), MP.

According to him, some perosns, who do not participate in the election, are aware of defeat waiting for them: "Anti-national council does not wish to participate in the elections due to lack of social base. They don't believe in the victory in the elections. As the European Parliament, the" National Council " in the same day made a call on the elections. They are two sides of the same coin. On the day of the adoption of resolution by the European Parliament on Azerbaijan, "National Council" has decided not to participate in the elections. It's necessary to pay attention to the parallelism."

SNovruzov said that, non-participation of the National Council in the parliamentary elections will not affect the electoral process.

Azerbaijan will hold parliamentary elections on November 1, 2015. The opposition decided that, the National Council will not participate in the elections.