New appointments made in Secretariat of First Vice-President

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ New appointments have been made in Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Mehdi Dadashov and Fariz Rzayev appointed Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President.

Notably, a while ago Altay Hasanov appointed Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At present, the structure of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is as follows:

Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Altay Hasanov

Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President Mehdi Dadashov

Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President Fariz Rzayev

Assistant to the First Vice-President Anar Alakbarov

Assistant to the First Vice-President Yusuf Mammadaliyev ( Y. Mammadaliyev is also Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues ).

Notably, on February 21, Mehriban Aliyeva, has been appointed First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan