New appointments made in Secretariat of First Vice-President

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ New appointments have been made in Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Report informs, Mehdi Dadashov and Fariz Rzayev appointed Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President.
Notably, a while ago Altay Hasanov appointed Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
At present, the structure of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is as follows:
Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Altay Hasanov
Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President Mehdi Dadashov
Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President Fariz Rzayev
Assistant to the First Vice-President Anar Alakbarov
Assistant to the First Vice-President Yusuf Mammadaliyev ( Y. Mammadaliyev is also Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues ).
Notably, on February 21, Mehriban Aliyeva, has been appointed First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aynur OsmanqızıNews Author
