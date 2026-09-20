September 20 can be regarded not only as the anniversary of the anti-terror operation but also as an important result of President Ilham Aliyev's statehood strategy, Azerbaijani MP Vasif Gafarov told Report.

He said the local anti-terror measures carried out on September 19-20, 2023, marked an important turning point in Azerbaijan's history of statehood.

"As a result of the operation, state sovereignty and constitutional order were fully restored throughout our country, and separatism and separatist rule that had existed on Azerbaijani territory for many years were brought to an end. Behind this historic result stood the purposeful and consistent state policy pursued for years by President and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. Through Ilham Aliyev's political will, Azerbaijan first strengthened its economic and military potential and then restored most of its territorial integrity in 2020. However, one of the main goals of the strategy set by the head of state was to ensure sovereignty throughout Azerbaijan. This objective was also achieved in September 2023," he said.

The MP noted that under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership and as a result of his decisive political decision, the Azerbaijani Army fulfilled the tasks set before it within a short period, ensuring the restoration of state authority throughout the country.

"As the President himself noted in his speech, each previous step was a logical continuation leading to the next stage. The political result of this process was also reflected in the termination of the separatist entity's activities. Thus, the existence of an illegal system of governance alternative to state authority on Azerbaijani territory was eliminated. As a result of the policy pursued under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan was able in practice to secure its national interests, territorial integrity and sovereign rights," he said.

Gafarov added that through the successive steps taken from the 2020 Victory to 2023, Azerbaijan first restored its territorial integrity and then fully restored its state sovereignty.

"This is an important demonstration of the Azerbaijani state's political will to protect its national interests and achieve its strategic goals. Today, the main task is to preserve the historic results that have been achieved and reinforce them through sustainable development. The reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, the Great Return and the integration of those territories into the country's unified development space are the next stages of the statehood course defined by President Ilham Aliyev. The main message of September 20 is that sovereignty is not only a historic achievement that has been restored, but also a national asset that must be protected every day and passed on to future generations in the form of an even stronger state," he said.