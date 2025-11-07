MP hails increased defense funding in Azerbaijan's 2026 budget

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Domestic policy
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 13:44
    The increase in defense spending in Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is a correct and timely decision, said Arzu Naghiyev, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Defense, Security, and Counter-Corruption, Report informs.

    The MP made the statement during today's joint meeting of parliamentary committees.

    According to Naghiyev, the funds allocated from the state budget for defense and security will contribute to strengthening the country's defense capabilities, as well as its national security and intelligence systems.

    "Priority measures should include improving the technical and combat readiness of the Azerbaijani army, modernizing weapons, military equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles, communication and intelligence systems, developing the defense industry, boosting local military production capacity, modernizing technological equipment, increasing the number of military exercises, and expanding international cooperation - particularly joint drills within the framework of cooperation with Türkiye and the Organization of Turkic States, as well as implementing NATO partnership programs," Naghiyev said.

