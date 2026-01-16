Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Mother and four children repatriated from Syria to Azerbaijan

    Five more Azerbaijani citizens-a woman and her four children-have been repatriated from Syria to Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijani Ombudsman's office told Report that representatives of the Ombudsman"s Office held a meeting with the repatriated individuals, who are currently accommodated at a specialized facility of the Social Services Agency.

    During the meeting, the status of the protection of the repatriates" rights was assessed, their current problems and needs were identified, and recommendations were provided regarding social integration, access to education, and employment opportunities.

    Suriyadan ana və dörd övladı Azərbaycana repatriasiya edilib
    Мать и четверо детей репатриированы из Сирии в Азербайджан

