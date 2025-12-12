Ministry of Internal Affairs personnel pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev
Domestic policy
- 12 December, 2025
- 11:10
Personnel of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs visited the Alley of Honor to pay tribute at the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
According to Report, they placed bouquets of flowers at his grave and honored his cherished memory with deep respect.
