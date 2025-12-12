Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Ministry of Internal Affairs personnel pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Domestic policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 11:10
    Ministry of Internal Affairs personnel pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Personnel of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs visited the Alley of Honor to pay tribute at the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

    According to Report, they placed bouquets of flowers at his grave and honored his cherished memory with deep respect.

    Ministry of Internal Affairs personnel pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Heydar Aliyev Ministry of Internal Affairs the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Photo
    Video
    Daxili İşlər Nazirliyinin şəxsi heyəti Heydər Əliyevin məzarını ziyarət edib

    Latest News

    11:44

    Azerbaijan retains 26th place in UEFA Ranking

    Football
    11:42

    Azerbaijan supports Turkmenistan' UN-backed Neutrality University initiative

    Foreign policy
    11:36

    EBRD approves $100M for Azerbaijan's green economy financing program

    Finance
    11:25

    Thai King endorses decree to dissolve parliament for general election

    Other countries
    11:18

    Tokayev: Baku-Yerevan peace to open up new opportunities for region

    Foreign policy
    11:15

    Uzbekneftegaz receives new commercial inflow of natural gas in Karakalpakstan

    Energy
    11:10
    Photo
    Video

    Ministry of Internal Affairs personnel pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Domestic policy
    11:02
    Photo

    Azerbaijani officials commemorate Heydar Aliyev at Alley of Honor

    Domestic policy
    10:59

    President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed