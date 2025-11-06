Minister: Health spending in Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget hits historic high

The amount allocated for healthcare spending in Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget marks a historic record, according to Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev, Report informs.

Babayev made this statement during a joint session of parliamentary committees on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology; Labor and Social Policy; Healthcare; and Foreign Relations and Interparliamentary Affairs, dedicated to the discussion of the 2026 budget draft.

He noted that healthcare funding in 2026 will be 40%, or 1.1 billion manats (just over $647 million), higher than in 2024: "For next year, 118 million manats ($69.4 million) will be allocated to various oncology-related areas. Eight different oncology services have been included in the mandatory health insurance package, and further expansion is planned."

The minister reminded that an average of 5 million citizens receive services annually under the mandatory health insurance system: "The insurance premiums of 7.5 million people are covered by the state budget. In addition, there are citizens who pay their own premiums. Medical insurance for officially employed and unemployed individuals is funded by the state. The only exception is the segment defined by law as informally employed-those engaged in illegal work, hiding income, and avoiding registration. Their insurance will be covered through self-payment."

Babayev also stated that 420 million manats (over $247 million) will be allocated from the 2026 budget for environmental protection, representing an increase compared to 2024.

He responded to parliamentary proposals regarding salary increases for diplomats: "Azerbaijan's international standing is rising, and the number of diplomatic missions is growing. Therefore, allocating funds to this area is essential. As for the proposal to raise diplomats' salaries-it was implemented last year. Their salaries are determined based on a mechanism set by the United Nations."