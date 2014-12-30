Milli Mejlis approved an appeal on occasion of World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ The appeal on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day was adopted in the last plenary meeting of Milli Mejlis's autumn session. Report informs, the appeal was read by the deputy chairperson of the parliament Bahar Muradova.

Milli Mejlis called World Azerbaijanis to join for the unity, the protection of national and moral values and the solution of national problems.

After sounding National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the autumn session of parliament was declared closed.