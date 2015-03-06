Milli Majlis adopted the Report of Azerbaijani Ombudswoman

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ At today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis was heard the annual report of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) for 2014 on the theme "On the state in the field of security and protection of human rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, the report was read by the Ombudswoman Elmira Suleymanova.

According to her, during the activity of the Ombudsman received a total 114,690 appeals, and just in 2014 a number of letters amounted to 13150: "74.2% of them were complaints, and 25,8% - applications. Last year in office and regional centers received total of 2 468 people, 388 people have been received on the basis of previously presented appeals, they were given appropriate explanations and advices".

E.Suleymanova noted that 49% of complaints accepted for implementation, on 56.8% of appeals were made appropriate decisions.

After discussions, the Ombudsman's annual report was adopted by a majority of votes.