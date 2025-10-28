Memorial to 1995 tragedy victims erected at Ulduz metro station in Baku

A memorial dedicated to the victims of the tragedy of October 28, 1995, has been erected in the lobby of the Ulduz station of the Baku Metro, Hidayat Mammadov, deputy chairman of the Baku Metro CJSC, said at a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the tragedy, Report informs.

He emphasized that the memorial features 289 leaves, symbolizing the number of people who perished in that terrible tragedy.

On October 28, 1995, a train caught fire in the tunnel between the Ulduz and Narimanov stations of the Baku Metro.

The tragedy killed 289 people, including 28 children.