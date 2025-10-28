Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Memorial to 1995 tragedy victims erected at Ulduz metro station in Baku

    Domestic policy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 13:01
    Memorial to 1995 tragedy victims erected at Ulduz metro station in Baku

    A memorial dedicated to the victims of the tragedy of October 28, 1995, has been erected in the lobby of the Ulduz station of the Baku Metro, Hidayat Mammadov, deputy chairman of the Baku Metro CJSC, said at a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the tragedy, Report informs.

    He emphasized that the memorial features 289 leaves, symbolizing the number of people who perished in that terrible tragedy.

    On October 28, 1995, a train caught fire in the tunnel between the Ulduz and Narimanov stations of the Baku Metro.

    The tragedy killed 289 people, including 28 children.

    Ulduz memorial Hidayat Mammadov
    Photo
    "Ulduz" metrostansiyasında 1995-ci il faciəsi qurbanlarına aid memorial yaradılıb
    Photo
    На станции метро "Улдуз" создан мемориал жертвам трагедии 1995 года

    Latest News

    13:41

    Georgian, Armenian parliamentarians discuss peace process in region

    Region
    13:29

    Azerbaijan's insurance sector urged to develop innovative products

    Finance
    13:25

    Global InsurTech market set to reach $610B by 2034, says expert

    Finance
    13:11

    AIA: Joint Insurtech platform among Turkic states to boost regional competitiveness

    Finance
    13:01
    Photo

    Memorial to 1995 tragedy victims erected at Ulduz metro station in Baku

    Domestic policy
    12:45

    Baku to host Color of Diversity festival on November 5

    Religion
    12:41

    CBA: Azerbaijan's insurance market grew 10% annually over past 5 years

    Finance
    12:33
    Photo

    Barley malt processing facility of "Promalt" LLC inaugurated in Imishli

    Domestic policy
    12:31

    Uzbekistan, World Bank develop national disaster insurance strategy

    Finance
    All News Feed