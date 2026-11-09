First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on National Flag Day
Domestic policy
- 09 November, 2026
- 09:10
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram account marking November 9 – National Flag Day, Report informs.
The post reads: "May our tricolor flag, a source of endless pride, always embody the eternity of our independence, the unity of our people, and the strength of our state!"
Mehriban Əliyeva sosial şəbəkə hesabında Bayraq Günü münasibətilə paylaşım edib
Мехрибан Алиева поделилась публикацией по случаю Дня Государственного флага
Latest News
18:38
Kushner: President Trump is determined to end Russia-Ukraine warOther countries
18:15
Eka Tkeshelashvili: Environmental issues concern not only the South Caucasus but the entire worldEcology
18:03
Death toll from factory explosion in Izmir rises to 10 – UpdatedRegion
17:53
Azerbaijan increases spending on clothing imports from Türkiye by more than 21%Business
17:29
IATA: Processing single transaction costs airlines more than profit earned per passengerInfrastructure
17:25
Mukhtar Babayev: Water security is a strategic priority for AzerbaijanEcology
17:21
Babayev: Azerbaijani consultants play important role in preparations for COP31Foreign policy
17:19
COP31: Caspian Sea issues among Azerbaijan's key prioritiesEcology
17:12
Elchin Ibadov: SOCAR Türkiye's assets reach 692 billion lirasEnergy