Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on National Flag Day

    Domestic policy
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 09:10
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on National Flag Day

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram account marking November 9 – National Flag Day, Report informs.

    The post reads: "May our tricolor flag, a source of endless pride, always embody the eternity of our independence, the unity of our people, and the strength of our state!"

    Mehriban Aliyeva National Flag Day
    Mehriban Əliyeva sosial şəbəkə hesabında Bayraq Günü münasibətilə paylaşım edib
    Мехрибан Алиева поделилась публикацией по случаю Дня Государственного флага
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