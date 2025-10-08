Master Plan for Astara's development approved until 2039
Domestic policy
- 08 October, 2025
- 12:05
The Master Plan for the development of the city of Astara has been approved until 2039.
According to Report, the corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
