    Master Plan for Astara's development approved until 2039

    Domestic policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 12:05
    The Master Plan for the development of the city of Astara has been approved until 2039.

    According to Report, the corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

