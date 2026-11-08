Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan on Victory Day

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 11:28
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan on Victory Day

    Events commemorating the martyrs are being held across the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to mark November 8 - Victory Day.

    According to Report's local bureau, residents in various districts of the autonomous republic are visiting the graves of the martyrs, laying flowers and paying tribute to the heroes who gave their lives for the liberation of the homeland and Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

    A festive concert will be held in Nakhchivan city today to mark Victory Day, followed by fireworks in the evening.

    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan on Victory Day
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan on Victory Day
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan on Victory Day
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan on Victory Day
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan on Victory Day
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan on Victory Day
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan on Victory Day
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan on Victory Day
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan on Victory Day
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan on Victory Day
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan on Victory Day
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan on Victory Day
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan on Victory Day
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan on Victory Day
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan on Victory Day
    November 8 – Victory Day Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
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    Naxçıvanda Zəfər Günü ilə əlaqədar şəhidlərin məzarları ziyarət olunur
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    В Нахчыване почтили память шехидов по случаю Дня Победы
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