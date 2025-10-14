Map of Zangazur Corridor prepared in Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    The Azerbaijan Cartographers Public Union has prepared a map of the Zangazur Corridor based on high-quality satellite imagery, Report informs referring to the union's chairman, Mugabil Bayramov.

    He stated that the map shows the relevant settlements, roads, rivers, and mountains of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Iran.

    The map also shows the Araz Corridor. It is available in Azerbaijani and English.

    Zəngəzur dəhlizinin xəritəsi hazırlanıb
    Подготовлена карта Зангезурского коридора

