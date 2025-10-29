Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Life returns to revived Horovlu village – PHOTOS

    Domestic policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 17:17
    Life returns to revived Horovlu village – PHOTOS

    Today, life is being revived in Horovlu village of Jabrayil, Azerbaijan, which was liberated during the Patriotic War in 2020.

    According to Report, although the village was initially met with silence after liberation, signs of awakening are now visible in that quiet.

    On May 4, 2023, the foundation of the village was laid with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev. Since then, new residential buildings and parks have been constructed, and areas destroyed during the occupation have been restored.

    Just two years later, life has returned to Horovlu.

    Report presents photos from the village:

    Azerbaijan Horovlu Jabrayil District Path to Victory
    Photo
    Həyatın yenidən canlandığı Horovludan FOTOREPORTAJ

    Latest News

    17:17
    Photo

    Life returns to revived Horovlu village – PHOTOS

    Domestic policy
    17:10

    Pakistani PM to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:09

    Average price of Azeri Light oil exceeds $73 per barrel over eight months

    Energy
    17:08

    Lithuania closes border with Belarus

    Other countries
    17:00

    Belarus pays special attention to cooperation with Azerbaijan in pharmaceuticals

    Business
    16:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, OECD review prospects for cooperation in several areas

    Business
    16:52
    Photo

    Deputy PM of Belarus visits Aghdam Industrial Park in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    16:50

    SOCAR president meets Gazprom chairman in St. Petersburg

    Energy
    16:50
    Photo

    Natalia Petkevich familiarizes herself with conditions created for IDPs in Azerbaijan's Agdam

    Karabakh
    All News Feed