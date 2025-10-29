Life returns to revived Horovlu village – PHOTOS
Domestic policy
- 29 October, 2025
- 17:17
Today, life is being revived in Horovlu village of Jabrayil, Azerbaijan, which was liberated during the Patriotic War in 2020.
According to Report, although the village was initially met with silence after liberation, signs of awakening are now visible in that quiet.
On May 4, 2023, the foundation of the village was laid with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev. Since then, new residential buildings and parks have been constructed, and areas destroyed during the occupation have been restored.
Just two years later, life has returned to Horovlu.
Report presents photos from the village:
