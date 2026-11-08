Kindergarten сhildren, staff сelebrate Victory Day in Khankandi

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Children and staff of Kindergarten No. 1 in Khankandi staged festive performances at Victory Park to mark November 8 - Victory Day.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankandi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, cited by Report, the children presented performances highlighting love for the motherland, national unity and heroism.

The main aim of the event was to instil a sense of patriotism in the children and introduce them to the historical significance of Victory Day in an age-appropriate way.