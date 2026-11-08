Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Kindergarten сhildren, staff сelebrate Victory Day in Khankandi

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 11:23
    Kindergarten сhildren, staff сelebrate Victory Day in Khankandi

    Children and staff of Kindergarten No. 1 in Khankandi staged festive performances at Victory Park to mark November 8 - Victory Day.

    According to the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankandi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, cited by Report, the children presented performances highlighting love for the motherland, national unity and heroism.

    The main aim of the event was to instil a sense of patriotism in the children and introduce them to the historical significance of Victory Day in an age-appropriate way.

    Kindergarten сhildren, staff сelebrate Victory Day in Khankandi
    Kindergarten сhildren, staff сelebrate Victory Day in Khankandi
    Kindergarten сhildren, staff сelebrate Victory Day in Khankandi
    Kindergarten сhildren, staff сelebrate Victory Day in Khankandi
    Kindergarten сhildren, staff сelebrate Victory Day in Khankandi
    Kindergarten сhildren, staff сelebrate Victory Day in Khankandi
    Kindergarten сhildren, staff сelebrate Victory Day in Khankandi

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