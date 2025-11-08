Khankendi hosting grand concert to mark 5th anniversary of Victory Day
08 November, 2025
- 19:29
A grand concert dedicated to the 5th anniversary of November 8 – Victory Day – is being held in Khankendi city of Azerbaijan, Report informs.
The event is organized by the Special Representative Office of the President in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, with the support of the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service for those regions.
During the victory concert, well-known performers and artists presented patriotic songs, creating an atmosphere of national pride.
The evening featured memorable moments as music filled the event and the sky over Khankendi was illuminated by a magnificent fireworks display.
