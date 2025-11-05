Kamran Aliyev: Life in liberated Azerbaijani territories reviving

Life in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is rapidly reviving and developing, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at a conference in Zangilan titled "Five Years of Victory: The Triumph of Statehood and Law," Report informs.

According to the prosecutor general, President Ilham Aliyev's words, "We will turn Karabakh into paradise," are already becoming a reality.

"Today, more than 50,000 people are permanently residing in the liberated regions, including Zangilan, Lachin, and Fuzuli. It is gratifying that these include not only returned IDPs but also citizens who arrived for work, service, or study," the prosecutor general noted.

Kamran Aliyev emphasized that large-scale infrastructure and socioeconomic projects are ongoing in all liberated territories. Modern roads, airports, power and water supply lines, schools, hospitals, and service facilities are being built. All of this is laying the foundation for a new life in these lands, the prosecutor general added.